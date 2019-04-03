Leftists divided the sexes — as Biden has learned

Many conservatives are quietly rejoicing over former Vice President Joe Biden's being skewered by the sword his party helped to shape: the “#MeToo” movement. But there is a very serious danger here. The accusations so far have been based upon the feelings of the women involved. Yet there has been no evidence presented that either woman spoke up to give Mr. Biden any message that they were offended or uneasy with his closeness. Some women have spoken up and expressed a very different account and feeling of well-being in the presence of Mr. Biden's nearness. Was he to read their minds? Is it now the left's law that there be no contact between men and women and no signs of caring between them? Who gave them the right to make that decision for all of us? When have we had a nationwide conversation on this topic (“Joe Biden vows he’ll ‘be more mindful about respecting personal space’ of women,” April 3)?

This is the radical, socialist left's dividing the sexes by giving one sex the total rights in the situation. It is equal to and designed to cause the same social divisions as giving one sex the rights over the birth of a living being that it took two sexes to bring about. This is sexism at its worse. And what about the left's allowing someone to decide his or her gender at any moment? Will a man have rights if he says afterwards that he felt like he was a woman?

Now that Mr. Biden has experienced the guilty-first leftist judgments that our new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh did before his confirmation vote, maybe he could do our country more good by speaking up from his experience and having town meetings all over the country instead of running for president. He could also do the same for race relations in our country since the left has brought division there also by their philosophy of correcting wrongs by taking away right from some and giving more rights to a few.

Rev. Michael T. Buttner, Bel Air

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.