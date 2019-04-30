Joe Biden lied about Obama era scandals

Former Vice President Joe Biden was a guest on the “The View" a few days ago (“Ex-Vice President Joe Biden launches 2020 presidential bid warning ‘soul’ of America at stake,” April 25). When he was asked what made him most proud of his tenure by Barack Obama's side in the White House, he said how proud he was that there was not one single whisper of scandal. I nearly spit out my coffee on that outright lie!

Do Benghazi, Operation Fast and Furious, IRS abuse and targeting of conservatives, the Solyndra scandal, the AP phone records scandal, the “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor under Obamacare” claim or spying on the Donald Trump campaign ring a bell for any of you never-Trump, hypocritical, lying, cry baby liberals out there?

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

