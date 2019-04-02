Attacks on Joe Biden seem patently unfair

While I am no fan of former Vice President Joe Biden, I am no less appalled at the media giving a platform to people making absurd claims of his alleged inappropriate behavior years after the fact (“Nancy Pelosi’s advice to Joe Biden about women: ‘Pretend you have a cold,’” April 2). Were these supposed inappropriate touching and affectionate moments not reported on when he was vice president of these United States? Why now?

I think we as a society have lost our collective minds in an effort to ensure political correctness. Attempts to destroy someone’s reputation have reached an all-time low. We certainly are the United States of the Offended, and I am concerned what kind of country my grandchildren are growing up in.

Danny Dodson, Towson

