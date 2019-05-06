Bring back beat cop to build trust with police

The carnage in Baltimore continues unabated. The criminal element is unaccountable and irresponsible as they continue firing their weapons on the streets of our city. Just this past week they added a 1 and 2-year-old to the growing list of victims (“'I mean, who does that?': 1- and 2-year-olds, three adults injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say,” May 3). Residents live in fear as the gangs brazenly conduct business in the neighborhoods throughout the inner city and beyond.

The police commissioner needs to seriously contemplate the return of the beat cop. Law enforcement will become a reality as folks share information with someone that they trust implicitly. "Officer friendly" will create an atmosphere of trust and cooperation. This would be a great start on the road to recovery.

Bill Hennick