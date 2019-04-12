Liz Bowie’s article, “Baltimore County schools audit finds staff and board members failed to file financial disclosure forms on time” (April 11), revealed the tragedy of Baltimore County Public Schools. The past boards were rubber stamps to Dr. Dallas Dance. The current board is contaminated by unhealthy politics. So, the audit revealed both school administration and the current chair and vice chair of the board not filing disclosure forms in time. No real smoking gun on interim Superintendent Verletta White. So, we taxpayers wasted money we do not have on audit and we wasted so much time bickering in the Baltimore County Board of Education.

BCPS has serious problems of dilapidated schools like Lansdowne High School, some ineffective teachers, inadequate business staff, security, discipline and many more. It's time for the board chair and members focus on the students’ needs. We must not play games. Placing the interests and welfare of all our students must not be a slogan. The school board must act to confirm Verletta White without delay and move forward.

Bashar Pharoan

