Why did they close Banneker Blake?

Most violent crimes committed both by and against children occur after school between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. They peak between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. So, as a resident of Baltimore City, wouldn’t you want your child to go to a school that provides after school activities for its students? Your child would be safer. And suppose the school’s year began in July and continued through the end of June. They would be safer for a longer period of time. Yes, they would.

If the administrator of public schools in Baltimore publicly acknowledged the academic success of a particular school, wouldn’t you want your child to go to that school? Sixth graders entering that school last year tested below grade-level proficiency in both reading and math. At the end of seven months, they exceeded the city-wide goal for improvement in both by more than 150 percent. The school ranked higher than five out of six public schools in academic advancement. Wouldn’t you want your son to go there? Yes.

How do they behave in the halls, you ask. They wear their pants at the waist and address their teachers as “sir” and “ma’am.” Black. All boys.

Suppose my son has special needs. No problem. More than one-fourth of the children there have special needs.

Where do I sign my son up for this school?

You can’t. The Baltimore City school board voted to close it.

Why? What’s the name of it?

Banneker Blake (“Baltimore school board votes to revoke charter of Banneker Blake Academy, makes other closure recommendations,” Nov. 13).

Who can I talk to about this?

Gov. Larry Hogan

Margaret D. Pagan, Baltimore