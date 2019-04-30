Baltimore needs to take a winning attitude like the Orioles

We have to step up to the plate with the intention to win. The Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees on March 31 (“Orioles hit three home runs, beat Yankees, 7-5, to claim opening series victory,” Mar. 31). Our team of unknowns conquered the best team money can buy. The 5-3 victory gave first-year coach Brandon Hyde his first career managerial victory in the major leagues. This moment presents a lesson in problem solving. Baltimore City’s challenges are covered everyday in the Baltimore Sun. However, we should not be intimidated by how tough or expensive the problems are. We need to focus on winning. An unknown poet wrote…”As you ramble on through life, Whatever be your goal, Keep your eye on the donut and Not on the hole.” The Orioles teach us to look for positives not negatives. Committed leadership, dedicated players and a desire to win can lead to success.

Committed leadership means you put your ego aside. Seek and use the best advice and talent to solve problems. We want to win. It doesn’t matter where the talent and advice comes from. The Orioles scout their opponents to determine a path to victory. Yes, Baltimore City has a crime problem. We need ministers, ex-offenders, police, citizens and politicians seated at the same table scouting the path to victory. Don’t snitch… I want recognition… What’s in it for me…It’s his fault…it’s too expensive and other LOSING THOUGHTS need to be abandoned. “Advice is given to many, but only the wise profit from it.”

Dedicated players means teamwork is rule one. Promote and help expand the organizations that are in the community doing the hard work of community improvement..education, recreation, health, religion, etc. Selfless people are the back bone of successful teams. A slogan sums it up, ”Our Children, Our Community, Our Responsibility!”

A desire to win means there is great hunger for payoff. Jobs fuel self-image. Tourism, manufacturing, food, retail, service industries and others must be profitable in order to hire employees. Oriole players are paid for their good work. Young and old in Baltimore will see crime as a losing option in a strong business environment. Our dedicated political leaders are partners with the business community not adversaries. “We hang together or we hang separately.”

The Orioles at the end of each season evaluate their leadership, players and team accomplishments. We also need evaluation to improve our performance. I believe the measure of success for Baltimore City should not be a body count. Baltimore is more. We are all the good things that are uniquely Baltimore City. Go Orioles!

John Carrington