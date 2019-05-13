We must trumpet Baltimore's succcesses

Our newly appointed mayor has a unique opportunity to convert the near-daily stream of negative press about Baltimore into positive, supportive, uplifting, real (not “fake”) news and opinion.

Bernard C. “Jack” Young could begin his 12-month political honeymoon by convening the city’s extraordinarily gifted and committed journalists, novelists and filmmakers — Laura Lippmann, Dan Rodricks, David Simon, Jacques Kelly and John Waters, among many — with a singular mission: mobilizing a creative network to find, tell, and spread the good news about Charm City that, with focused research and insightful reporting, could be sourced throughout our neighborhoods and residents and spotlighted in all forms of media.

Think of the difference between The Sun’s headline, “‘We’re going to get them’: Baltimore Mayor Young vows to go after hackers who disrupted city systems” (May 10), and the Wall Street Journal's piece on the same day, “The New Cities for New Grads: Salt Lake City, Pittsburgh and Baltimore” (May 10), which highlighted Under Armour’s massive redevelopment of Port Covington; our 20-50 percent comparative advantage on housing costs compared with Washington, D.C.; our bustling tech sector that is eighth largest in the nation; the creative new venture financing community; safe, accessible, diverse neighborhood parks; and so on.

If the proposed “Baltimore Writers’ Group” sets a simple goal — to place at least one positive, front page-worthy insert every week for the next year — our city known for “The Wire” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” will gain a new tone and Mayor Young should find himself re-elected.

Sandy Apgar, Baltimore

