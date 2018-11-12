Baltimore teacher showed grace in punching incident

The recent viral video of the Frederick Douglass High School student hitting a teacher has prompted many opinions on appropriate consequences for the student (“Baltimore City Public Schools investigating after high school student hits teacher in viral video,” Nov. 8. ). But I saw something else in the video. I saw a teacher who remained calm and controlled. She followed her student into the hallway, quietly saying, "I didn't get smart with you." It appears her first concern was for the welfare of the student and not the shock and pain she must have been feeling.

The video left us wanting to know more. Did things go well in the hallway? Did the teacher remain controlled? Did the student calm down? The answer to all of these questions may be no, but I'm holding on to those few seconds I saw, confirming my belief that the BCPSS has committed professionals who care about their students. For a brief moment, this teacher was the definition of grace under fire.

Georgia King

The writer is a retired Baltimore teacher.