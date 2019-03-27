Keep the focus on reform of city schools

I am originally from the Baltimore area and went to local public schools from kindergarten to college, taught for a little around the region and then moved to New York City to teach. As a special educator from Baltimore and now living in another city, I have seen first hand the impacts of the large number of students entering special education, unprecedented numbers that we have never seen.

I am also a researcher and have been conducting my own research into over diagnosis in New York City schools. I am very appreciative that you have writers that are discussing these topics as there needs to be awareness, and then action from the raised awareness, which is exactly what I am trying to do in New York (“Most Md. kids in special education don’t belong there,” March 25).

I would very much appreciate it if The Sun’s writers would continue on this journey toward reform of city schools, as it is imperative to our future as a country to raise children that can take our place in society. If they are not receiving their proper education, however will we get there?

Thank you so much for keeping education, and especially educational reform in the news. I am a big fan of Kalman Hettleman and honestly read your papers because of him.

Julie Wrobel Banfer, New York, N.Y.

