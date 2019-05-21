Residents are the city's most important asset

Thank you for the excellent journalism and perspective displayed in the op-ed (“Time for Baltimore to elect leadership worthy of its people,” May 8. I appreciated reading the knowledgeable and direct take on the state of Baltimore’s leadership and the resiliency of our great citizens.

As an experienced nonprofit and human service leader, I’ve seen the resilience of Baltimoreans firsthand through my interactions with single mothers, youth and families. I’ve had the pleasure of mentoring young people who fought the worst of odds to graduate high school and get into college. In my role at Roberta’s House, I witnessed mothers turn their pain into action to become advocates for infant mortality. Working alongside a leader that is relatable, capable of advocating for their needs, and compassionate, they were able to overcome those odds.

Restoring trust from leadership requires a leader with integrity, who is equipped to prioritize the needs of residents. Just like many of my neighbors, my first priority is my children. As a mother of two young daughters and a homeowner in the Cedmont community, I have a high stake to remain dutiful in my investment in the community.

The current narrative needs to be steered toward the city’s most important resource, its residents. While there is a larger focus on scandal, race and gender, residents are looking beyond the controversy to find solutions that will move the city forward.

Transparency is the root to providing the best solutions for our community. For the past few months, I’ve had the opportunity to meet and listen to what my neighbors want and need in our district. Many of them echo a similar sentiment: they want a leader who’s visible along with more community action.

The future of the city needs a change from what they are used to. Citizens need a new perspective and fresh ideas to move District 2, along with the entire city forward.

Tamira Dunn, Baltimore