Giving Republicans more power won't make Baltimore better

Rosalind Heid's letter ("Baltimore needs a lot more than a new mayor,” May 3) completely misses the point.

First, the mere existence of an "aggressive two-party system of government" does nothing to guard against corruption and provide a "moral compass," as we've seen in the Trump administration and, going back some years, Gov. Spiro Agnew's administration. Second, in order for such an aggressive two-party system to exist, both parties must have something to offer the constituency in question.

Reading Ms. Heid's latter, I believe she wants to see the Republican Party gain voter share in Baltimore. I am all for competitive elections, but today's Republican Party is completely beholden to the 1 percent and the religious right-wing, so it just as completely ignores or denigrates the citizens of Baltimore who are not in these two groups. Therefore, it cannot compete. Unless and until the Republican Party changes its ways, Baltimore's elections will continue to be decided in the Democratic primaries,

Frank Wilsey, Baltimore