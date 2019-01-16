City needs a makeover — and not just on taxes

Regarding Stephen J. K. Walters’ recent commentary highlighting one particular issue in Baltimore City — the confiscatory property tax rate as compared to its neighbors — I find that his experience with entrenched politicians and journalists with tunnel vision is applicable to practically all of the problems from which Baltimore suffers (“Too many ideas are ‘off the table’ in Baltimore,” Jan. 14).

When what you have been doing for decades hasn’t been working (and it clearly is not — just take a stroll along almost any Baltimore street not in Inner Harbor East), it’s time to toss the playbook and try some ideas that haven’t even been considered.

Don’t we deserve better? Then let’s get some new and fresh ideas back on the table. And, really, what do we have to lose?

Paula Fargo, Baltimore

