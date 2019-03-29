A thank you to a Baltimore police officer

It is not often that an opportunity arises when I personally can publicly can thank a police officer. Last Friday, I was stopped on Eutaw Street for faulty, non-working brake lights.

The officer who stopped me, and I could not read his name on the work order, was very courteous and cordial. He greeted me with a pleasant "good afternoon" and told me the reason for stopping me. He was patient while I searched for my registration and informed me he was not ticketing me. One other matter he advised me on was to use my flashers on the way home and advised me on the safest route. I did not know my brake lights were faulty, so I am grateful for the notice. The officer wears badge #4864, and I believe he is with Central District.

Peter Schap Jr., Cockeysville