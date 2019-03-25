A story about a Baltimore police officer doing good

I was at Sinai Hospital of Baltimore’s emergency room recently and a Baltimore police officer brought in a woman under arrest so that she could get medical attention.

This woman was verbally and physically abusive to the officer. He was quiet, respectful, and did not engage the woman. The woman was loud and vulgar to all in her presence, shouting at medical staff and patients alike.

This officer remained patient and professional the entire period of time. Not all Baltimore police officers are bad. We hear the bad, but never the good.

Kudos to this officer.

Carol Billian, Baltimore