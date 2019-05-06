Baltimore is much more than its mayor

You hit the nail on the head with the editorial in Sunday’s paper (“Baltimore needs to stop waiting for Superman,” May 2) Never has there been a greater need to focus on leadership to drive Baltimore forward than there is today. But I would suggest that the need for strong and effective leadership only starts with the mayor — it has to go much further down the chain of command.

Hitting the 101 mark Monday on murders in the city this year is certainly a horrendous benchmark, but there are many other factors too. We need leadership that will embrace the multitude of problems and resolve them. Look at the neighborhoods that look like Third World war zones, the growing problem with decaying abandoned houses, trash building up unhindered, streets with potholes that destroy cars, and the danger that makes decent good people fear for their families as one- and two-year-old babies are shot.

Who can forget the crisis last year when kids were freezing in classrooms because little maintenance was done to keep heating systems working? It was then that we learned that engineers were responsible for eight school facilities when they should have had the one to do well. This shows the need for strong leadership in every department and every facility throughout the city. Where are the leaders that take responsibility for getting the job done at all levels, not just the mayor?

If this is not done, the fate of the city does indeed look bleak because it is the quality of life from the street corner all the way to City Hall that makes Baltimore the place that good people want to live and raise their families. That’s why we need strong accountability from every leader in the city to turn things around starting today.

Dan Crumpler