Ends don't justify means in Baltimore or elsewhere

Donte’ L. Hickman’s commentary, “Frustration over race and gender of Baltimore’s mayors should be focused on decades of city neglect” (May 10), got me thinking about his phrase, “leaders, whether black or white should be evaluated by their merits, and not their color or sex.”

He goes on to praise the job of the last three mayors who he feels, regardless of their shaky decision making, “stepped up to the plate.” I must admit I was taken back by his support of Sheila Dixon and Catherine Pugh. Ms. Dixon was found guilty of fraudulent misappropriation (a charge arising from her taking of gift cards intended for the poor) and Ms. Pugh who is in the midst of being investigated for under-the-table dealings netting her hundreds of thousands of dollars in exchange for political favors. Although Stephanie Rawlings-Blake did not engage in any illegal shenanigans, her decision making during the Freddie Grey episode showed a lack of leadership in regard to handling the resulting dangerous outcomes in the community.

These three leaders did not make us proud. They were a national embarrassment to all who counted on them for the “new” type of leadership we were hoping would come as a result of their election.

If one follows Mr. Hickman’s logic, we should all be proud of President Donald Trump, a man who demonstrates many of the same shaky moral attributes of Baltimore’s most recent leaders. After all, many say our economy has improved. But at what cost?

That a person with the stature of Pastor Hickman would not realize the argument he is making is not only illogical, but speaks to the acceptance of immoral and unacceptable behavior, makes me think his “ends justifies the means” logic is all too prevalent.

Stephanie Kimmons, Phoenix

