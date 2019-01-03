Baltimore needs a leader

If Mayor Catherine Pugh’s potential challengers that Dan Rodricks lists in “Look for challengers to Pugh if violence continues into new year” (Jan. 1) are the best the city has, it is in real trouble.

City Councilman Brandon Scott is part of the current city government. He bears some responsibility for the current state of the city. Thiru Vignarajah last year lost a city-wide election to Marilyn Mosby, and her reelection prospects for Baltimore state’s attorney should have been in doubt because crime has spiked during her time in office. Del. Nick Mosby was Councilman Mosby in April 2015, and it was his district where the civil unrest that captured the nation’s attention originated.

Ben Jealous was just trounced two months ago in the statewide election for governor. T.J. Smith is now press secretary for the new Baltimore County executive. Former Mayor Sheila Dixon has not been in office for nearly a decade, and state Sen. Bill Ferguson lives in an area that many city residents refer to as an upper-class bubble when compared to many other parts of the city.

The city really needs new leaders that can listen, deliver change and offer hope to skeptical residents of the city’s future.

David Placher, Baltimore

