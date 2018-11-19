Give counties bigger stake in Baltimore City

The "independent" municipality of Baltimore City is hemorrhaging. This city needs a triage approach. Should not the citizens of Maryland expect that this crisis be recognized, acknowledged and addressed? The surrounding municipalities of Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties are impacted by the health of Baltimore and need to be equal participants in the management of their neighbor which does not have the resources to restore its health.

While understanding that the term "independent" relates to Baltimore’s territory not being part of those two surrounding counties, Baltimore and Anne Arundel need to be part of the triage process. Marylanders need to ask their leaders to be creative in trying to restore a semblance of health to the city. I suggest that the city, counties and state begin to explore and consider the necessity of recreating this "independent city" with a trilateral management team that includes the executives of all three jurisdictions.

Dennis R. Shifflett, Forest Hill

