Can't Baltimore focus on its own problems?

Every day I read in your paper about people being shot and teachers and other school employees being assaulted. Now I read that Baltimore is suing the federal government to make it easier for immigrants to move to the city (“Baltimore sues Trump administration over immigration policy city says keeps residents from seeking benefits,” Nov. 29).

Wouldn't it be better to concentrate on existing problems and care for the people who already live here? Why worry about importing more people until you figure out how to service the citizens you vowed to serve and protect when you took the oath of office?

John Steele, Essex

