Baltimore need not live down to its reputation

Toby Bozzuto’s commentary was encouraging, especially in light of the wretched lead article in a past Sunday’s New York Times Magazine cover story (“‘No mud, no lotus’ in Baltimore,” March 24). Everyone in Baltimore should read it, either on line or at the library (“The tragedy of Baltimore,” March 12). I was horrified.

The magazine showed a color photo of a dilapidated building and the announcement: “How an American City falls apart.” I was curious as to what city was falling apart and when I read “the tragedy of Baltimore,” I was shocked. Reporter Alec MacGillis went over much of the Freddie Gray saga and subsequent unrest that had us under National Guard protection. He went on with details about the police and the usual nay-saying we’ve grown accustomed to.

The Times prides itself in being “the newspaper of record” and the propaganda against Baltimore will do us lasting damage. I’m glad Mr. Buzzuto wants everyone to work toward a better Baltimore. I’ve been doing that in my community for years. Now that the New York Times has branded us a “tragedy” and claims we’re “an American city falling apart,” we must struggle to change our image.

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

