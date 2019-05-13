Ransomware: A reason to get outside and clean

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young had a good idea for keeping city employees busy during this ransomware issue: If your job is reliant on a computer, get out from behind your desk and help clean the city (“Baltimore ransomware attack: Here’s what’s working and what’s not in city government,” May 9). This idea was not well received by the union that represents street cleaners and such on the grounds that ordinary citizens don't have the training or expertise to help clean the streets.

Mayor Young wasn't suggesting they drive trash trucks or street sweepers, just handle a broom, shovel and a trash can. We have semi-annual mayor's cleanups in Baltimore. Who do they think does those cleanups? People with a civic ethic who want to make Baltimore less trash-filled. They are not trained, nor do they have expertise as street cleaners, just pride in their neighborhood and city. So I say kudos to you, Mayor Young, and pass out the brooms.

Wayne R. Carson, Baltimore

