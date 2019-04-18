Wake up, Baltimore: Get your priorities straight

Baltimore’s continued population loss constitutes documented evidence of the failure of the city’s high tax rates, violent crime, ineffective public schools and bad policies and priorities. For example, why is the city continuing to subsidize luxury apartments and large projects such as Harbor Point and Port Covington when there has been no net growth in jobs or population? It is an affirmation of the lack of both political and business leadership (“Baltimore mayor must resign,” April 3).

There has been too little self-reflection and too much sugarcoating of our problems recently. People do not naturally come to Baltimore. We have to give people a compelling reason to come here to live, work and visit through our actions and attitudes. We are clearly not doing that and have not for a very long time.

Baltimore is a bit like Sears Roebuck. Sears was a once great company but did not respond to changing habits or desires of its customers and became a shadow of its former self (amazingly, Amazon is simply doing what Sears was doing 100 years ago with its catalog business). Baltimore was a once great city and has let itself decline in both size and quality. We cannot wait any longer to wake up and do something dramatic about this situation.

David F. Tufaro, Baltimore

