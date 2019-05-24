Olszewski made the tough call on taxes

As an employee of Baltimore County, I am constantly flooded with complaints about the terrible state of the county's infrastructure — potholes, collapsing storm drains, crumbling bridges, etc. This is why I cannot understand the politicians and constituents who refuse to support the tax increase that will allow for repair of these structures (“Divided Baltimore County Council approves county’s first income tax increase in decades but cuts proposed phone tax,” May 23).

They are the first to complain about these issues while they bury their heads in the sand and hope it will just miraculously improve on its own. The fact is, when you don't raise taxes to keep pace with growth (for almost 30 years), things are going to fall apart. In fact, the money generated by the increase is only a drop in the bucket when it comes to all the infrastructure problems that are in dire need of repair.

At least we have elected a county executive who is not afraid to face down these difficult and often unpopular decisions — unlike past administrations. John Olszewski Jr. should be commended for making the hard calls.

L. Johnson, Catonsville

