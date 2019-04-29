Raise taxes in Baltimore County? First, some facts

There has been some talk lately about the courage being shown by contemplating the raising of taxes on Baltimore County residents (“Bravo to Olszewski for doing the unthinkable,” April 24).

First, I would like to know more about the tax windfall that the state, and therefore also the county, have received by virtue of the the federal tax law change that has made it economically undesirable for many Maryland residents to itemize federal deductions. Since Maryland only allows one to itemize deductions if that was done on the federal return, it forces certain residents to forgo itemization and take the only slightly increased standard deduction on their Maryland return. Depending upon the amount of deductions one would otherwise be entitled to take results in a small-to-considerably-large increase in the amount of taxes paid by such residents to both the state and to local jurisdictions. No doubt those who do not normally itemize certainly received a small benefit from the slight increase in the Maryland standard deduction. For those with deductions two to five times the standard deduction, the benefit is inconsequential and the tax increase substantial.

Common sense would be shown by first passing legislation allowing Maryland residents to itemize deductions on their state return even though it may no longer make sense to do so on their federal return so we are back to the status quo. Then we can assess whether it is necessary to further increase taxes. The tax rate may not have changed in Baltimore County for decades, but that does not necessarily mean taxes collected have not risen.

At least let us see how much more, or less, in taxes were collected this year on the state and local levels before asking for an increase.

Richard Nilsson

