Baltimore County taxes didn't go up, but assessments did

Check the history of Baltimore County 30 years ago, including in articles in The Sunpapers. A very large group of people, 400-plus, filled Hereford High school with the formation of Taxpayers' United. This was with the great work of David Boyd, Harold Lloyd and Del. Ellen Sauerbrey from northern Baltimore County. This is when a 4 percent homestead cap was placed on property tax that still holds to this day. The problem is Baltimore County officials just kept raising the assessments of property, draining the real value of property as they also pumped in Section 8 type housing in many areas.

I bought and paid for my home in 1976, putting in many long hours of work and saving money where I could, but it now costs me over $2,000 a year to live in my modular home of less then 1,000 square feet.

Lois J. Bowman, Freeland