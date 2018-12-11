Olszewski voters get the tax increase they deserve

I don’t want to hear from a single voter who put John Olszewski into office as Baltimore County Executive complain about an increase in Baltimore County’s piggyback taxes or property taxes (“Are tax hikes on the table in Baltimore County? New executive Olszewski inherits a sobering forecast,” Dec. 3).

Those voters first approved almost a half-billion dollars of bond issues and elected a politician to run a multi-billion dollar operation without any real financial experience. OK, the voters made their choice, so don’t complain when your taxes increase. And you got him for four years!

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.