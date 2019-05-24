Baltimore County had no choice, but to raise taxes

Congratulations to the Baltimore County Council for looking at the real need for the county to shore up its financial resources and voting to do something about it. It would have been unsustainable to keep the tax rate at its present level (“Divided Baltimore County Council approves county's first income tax increase in decades but cuts proposed phone tax,” May 23).

I would have liked to see all of the increases go through, but politics are politics, so I will make do with the compromise. Hopefully, one of the results of the council's decision will be stronger financial support and more resources for Baltimore County's public schools.

Gilbert Bliss, Freeland