Balt. County's police chief a noteworthy choice

I was pleased to read your article on pending Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt (“Police chief nominee stays cool,” May 28). She is a well-respected professional — credentialed, experienced, insightful and ethical.

The Sun is also running articles on the current talent pool of female law enforcement executives in the Baltimore City Police Department. This group of women leaders also are confident and experienced and they recognize how to find the community/enforcement balance so critical to neighborhood safety.

The overall goal of law enforcement agencies is public safety which is advanced by grooming and mentoring the best leaders possible. While women in a traditionally male profession face obstacles and can be mentored by men, there is much that women bring to the table including mentoring men and other women. Every agency has talented people. Helping them to succeed as leaders so that they can impact communities based on a solid system of values is key.

Congratulations to County Executive John Olszewski Jr. for his ability to see the incredible talent pool of women leaders and have the confidence to act.

M. Kim Ward

The writer is a former colonel, now retired, in the Baltimore County Police Department.

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.