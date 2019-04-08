'Everybody else is doing it' — the justification for perennial Baltimore corruption

Christian Wilson, executive director of Heart's Place Services, Inc. defends Mayor Catherine Pugh from being caught, not just with her hand in the cookie jar, but with theft of a public cookie jar which has arms that reach into other cookie jars (“Coverage of Pugh's books seems unnecessarily harsh,” April 4). He admits he has never read a Holly book, but then defends their content (like he knows?) and asserts that because the intended audience is children, that nullifies any wrongdoing. Never mind that these children never got most of the books. Why did he not read the books before writing about them? Possibly because he couldn't find a copy?

His final statement "If a cake is brought to the table and everyone eats from it, wouldn't you?" That is exactly the ideology that is bringing our beautiful Baltimore City to its knees; everyone who reaches the table helping themselves to a cake that was not theirs to eat, sharing pieces of the cake with those who aren't at the table, but might share other cakes, and shrugging off the total lack of a moral compass because everyone was eating cake, too.

It is time, indeed essential, to bring back the moral compass to our city government, and kick to the curb any official, director, or person in public office defending others caught in the act, Mr. Wilson, notwithstanding.

Georgia Corso