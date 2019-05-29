Feds owe Baltimore nothing for cyber attack that was preventable

Why should the federal government and the taxpayers be responsible for the lack of foresight and failure by Baltimore City government to install a simple patch from Microsoft that supposedly would have protected their system from the viral program that is being blamed for this situation (“Feds owe Baltimore more than an explanation if NSA weapons were trained on the city’s computers,” May 28)?

If you are driving your car, fail to apply the brakes and collide with another vehicle, should the other driver be responsible because you were careless and irresponsible? It may be only that the federal government has deeper pockets to cover the cost of recovery than the city.

Robert Flens, Bel Air

