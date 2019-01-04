Baltimore needs a top cop ASAP

I hope that the new Baltimore police commissioner is confirmed soon (“Baltimore police commissioner nominee’s resume overstates accomplishments on violent crime drop, body cameras,” Jan. 3). The members of the Baltimore Police Department need a leader who will provide an agenda that includes cops on the beat. This is vital to establish trust between residents and police. Real communication will become a reality and the good folks residing in the inner city will welcome this approach in protecting their neighborhoods.

Homicides have remained at unacceptable levels for over 50 years with the worst decade being 1990-1999 when every year had over 300 deaths. Baltimore has all the ingredients to become a great city but it must bring crime under control to provide a safe environment for our citizens.

Bill Hennick, Towson

