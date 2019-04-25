City, county council members: We need regional cooperation

There is an unnatural line that separates Baltimore and Baltimore County. In our neck of the woods, that line begins approximately at Reisterstown and Fallstaff roads. It follows a diagonal path to Slade Avenue and Park Heights Avenue where it makes a hard right turn into a straight easterly route to Charles Street, slicing through the radial streets that emanate from the city center to suburban neighborhoods. Because of this geographic dynamic, it is essential that elected leaders communicate regularly and work together for the benefit of the region. This is particularly important to us as the elected council members from the 5th District in Baltimore City and the 2nd District in Baltimore County. Our shared border and the issues that our constituents bring forward are our responsibility. That is why we organized a joint city/county stream cleanup a few weeks ago and we have long planned a regional town hall meeting for May 13, 2019.

Public safety is important to the region. We work closely and collaboratively with our communities along with leaders from Baltimore County’s Pikesville Precinct and Baltimore City’s Northwestern and Northern districts. The only way to reduce crime is for the entire region to be working in a thoughtful and collaborative fashion.

Education in Baltimore and Baltimore County is just as important. The planned renovations to Cross Country Elementary and Arlington Elementary/Middle in Baltimore City are key to strengthening the region as is the renovation of Summit Park Elementary and Bedford Elementary. That is why we call on the Maryland State Senate to act on HB 727 (Build to Learn Act) during special session on May 1, 2019. Especially since this bill passed 133-3 in the House of Delegates.

There are so many ways that regional cooperation can benefit our residents. Public safety, education and the environment are just a few examples. Roads and waterways also need our joint attention. The future of the Preakness and the disposition of the Pikesville Armory are examples of areas that we can work collaboratively to make our region not just an ordinary place but a spectacular place. To achieve these focused goals, we must bear down on regional cooperation now. Join us on May 13 at the Meyerberg Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road at 7 p.m.

Izzy Patoka and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer

The writers, both Democrats, are members of the Baltimore County Council (District 2) and Baltimore City Council (District 5).

