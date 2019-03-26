Baltimore needs better leadership

Baltimore needs “The Donald," as in William Donald Schaefer.

National publications like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times are hurling invective's right and left. The 4 P's — Pugh, Preakness, poverty, and police — are dragging us down. I share the positive thoughts of Toby Bozzuto in The Sun of opening the hidden lotus of Baltimore (“'No mud, no lotus' in Baltimore,” Mar. 24).

Spring is barely, summer feels endless, fall is almost, winter is death. The corruption of the best things give rise to the worst. Time for a rebirth.

I still love Baltimore, but enough is enough, we need better local governance.

Blake Goldsmith, Baltimore