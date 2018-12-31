UFO (Unmentioned Fun Organization): Balticon

I realize you cannot cover every event in Baltimore, but you must admit a certain irony in your choices. Your “Best Events of 2019” included the newcomer, Comic Con, BronyCon, in its announced last year, and the Ren Fest, but missed their forerunner, Balticon, in its 53rd year at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel from May 24-27.

The 2019 Balticon (www.balticon.org) is expected to host 2,000 fans of science fiction and related genres on Memorial Day weekend for four days of author panels, films, costuming, art, science discussions, and much more. We present the $1,000 Compton Crook Award for the best first science fiction novel, as well as cash awards for writing from young authors attending Maryland high schools and poets of all ages.

The Baltimore Science Fiction Society does this with all volunteer labor which is why we lack a public relations firm to grab your attention. In addition, we have weekly events year round in our building at 3310 East Baltimore Street, home of a 12,000-volume lending library. Every month, we host writing groups, films, anime viewings, and gaming sessions, both table top and role playing. I will put you on the guest list for the ribbon cutting for the ADA ramp we will add to our building soon. It is a 2019 event you will not want to miss!

Maria Markham Thompson, Baltimore

The writer is treasurer of the Baltimore Science Fiction Society, a 501(c)3 organization and owner of Balticon.

