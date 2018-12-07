Opposition to Howard County's plastic bag fee mounting? Not really

The article, “Opposition mounts to calls for a plastic bag fee in Howard County” (Dec. 5), uses the views of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce and an online petition that collected 49 signatures in three weeks only to claim there is “mounting” opposition. A statement by the group "Less Plastic Please," which supports the legislation, indicates they have collected more than 600 paper signature petitions. Yet, their views were not added to this article.

Other organizations including the Sierra Club have testified at the public hearing to support the bill as well. How can this article be viewed as an objective assessment? I am concerned with the lack of even handed treatment of the issue when only the views of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce and a petition with 49 signatures collected over a span of three weeks are incorporated.

This particular article was not necessary since a previous article published immediately after the public hearing incorporated the views of all involved; the chamber did not provide any additional information to what it stated at that public hearing aside from its written testimony. The article, disguised a reporting, colors the debate in an unfair way. Please contact "Less Plastic Please" and request a copy of all the signatures they have collected and modify the reporting to reflect an accurate assessment of the debate over plastic bag fee.

Hiruy Hadgu, Savage

