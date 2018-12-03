Perhaps bad parenting was involved in shooting death of 7-year-old

Regarding a line in Tanika Davis’ column (“Don't blame parenting for the shooting of a 5-year-old in West Baltimore,” Nov. 21): "Perhaps the readers missed the part about how her 7-year-old sister was in the back seat of a car, supervised, when she was shot and killed last summer?"

Perhaps, Ms. Davis missed the fact that the person supervising the 7-year-old who so tragically lost her life was an armed drug dealer who had just fired shots at another drug dealer, who in turn, returned fire resulting in the seven year old's murder?

Would that be considered appropriate parenting?

Mike Bagliani, Baltimore