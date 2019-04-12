Sun glosses over audit details to support White

It has been obvious from the outset that this newspaper has been doing its level best to insure the selection of Verletta White as permanent superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools. However, I am appalled by your editorial and the lack of critical thought and analysis that went into producing it (“County schools audit: What’s the excuse for opposing Verletta White now?” April 10).

Phase One of this audit only covered 18 contracts over a six-year period which were cherry-picked by Ms. White and her supporters from the prior Baltimore County Board of Education. What would a Phase Two audit of problematic contracts such as those for the STAT program and no-bid contracts reveal? As far as the tardiness of filing required disclosure statements, the editorial board was quick to bring up the finding that the current board’s chair and vice chair were late with their filings. Had The Sun been honest with the public, it would have disclosed that they were "late" because the due date happened months before either individual had been appointed.

You must believe that honesty can be sacrificed when one is fully aboard the bandwagon. Ms. White may, in fact, be blameless. She also may be the best candidate for the job. However, the public deserves to have the whole truth before a decision is made. Finally, the editorial complains about the conduct of current board members toward senior staff. Where were you in the past few years when prior board members who supported Mr. Dance and Mrs. White were derisive, rude and condescending to parents and the public? A little balance on this issue would be nice.

Dennis King, Towson

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.