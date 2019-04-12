Young's audit is just what the doctor ordered

Just how long are the tentacles of “Healthy Holly?” They appear to reach out farther every day. Acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is doing the right thing by demanding an audit of Associated Black Charities and, hopefully, this audit will continue elsewhere (“Acting Baltimore Mayor Young orders audit of youth fund management amid ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal,” April 11).

I was surprised my supplemental insurance company, CareFirst Blue Cross, Blue Shield paid $90,000 for Mayor Catherine Pugh’s children’s book. It will be fascinating to discover all the ways this “pay to play” scam has engulfed the city.

So far, Mayor Young is doing a fabulous job. Might it be possible for City Council and Baltimore voters to draft him as our permanent mayor? He is a man born for the job!

R. Nester Heid, Baltimore

