Amazon could still deliver some 'prime' social good in Maryland

The recent editorial discussing the Amazon siting decision for its two new headquarters emits a noticeable aroma of sour grapes (“Maryland’s consolation prize: Half an HQ2 ten miles away (for free!),” Nov. 13). It was almost inevitable that the locations that had the most to offer in term of existing infrastructure and talent pools would end up at the top of the list. Major corporations do have charitable arms to undertake focused public projects, but when making billion-dollar commitments neither Amazon nor any other mega-company is not going place major weight on the social good it's project can do.

The real positive side of the Amazon negotiations is not the possible dribbling of jobs and resources from Crystal City to Maryland but the set of contacts that Maryland has developed with Amazon. Let us pull up our socks and develop a proposal to the charitable side of Amazon for, say, support of a truly exciting and imaginative STEM curriculum in needy Maryland schools. Such a program could involve internships and time from Amazon staff as well as financial support.

Eaton Lattman, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.