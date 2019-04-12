Jones should be our next Speaker of the House

If I had a vote in the Maryland House of Delegates, I'd give it to Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County to be the new leader of that chamber (“Baltimore County Del. Adrienne Jones says she's running for speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates,” Apr. 10).

I met Ms. Jones back in the 1980s when I was covering Baltimore County for the Evening Sun, and she was a Baltimore County employee under executive Donald P. Hutchinson. She was, and remains, a friendly, steady, dependable, wise, knowledgeable, humble yet sturdy public servant. She listens and she gets things done.

Given her 16-year apprenticeship at the elbow of the late Speaker Mike Busch, I can't think of anyone better for the job. I hope most delegates agree.

Larry Carson, Columbia