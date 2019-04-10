Admissions decisions should be based on merit, not race

People should be judged on their abilities to achieve their goals in life as opposed to what race they are. I agree with the decision to drop race as a consideration to get into a school (“Texas Tech Health Sciences Center agrees to end use of race in admissions process,” April 9). If your grades are good and you are fairly smart, it should not matter what race you are in life. That applies to everything in life and not only school admissions.

As stated by Roger Clegg of the Center for Equal Opportunity, “It shows again that the Trump administration is serious about enforcing the civil rights laws so that they forbid discrimination against all racial and ethnic groups, and will not turn a blind eye toward politically correct racial discrimination in the way the Obama administration did.” Base decisions on abilities and not on race as discrimination can work both ways.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

