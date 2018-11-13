Acosta deserved it

David Zurawik reports that the “Maryland Delaware District of Columbia Press Association condemns in the strongest words possible the actions of President Donald Trump's White House for suspending the privileges of CNN reporter Jim Acosta..." Well, boo-hoo! And pray tell, when was there any real "middle ground" (“After White House suspension of CNN’s Acosta, no middle ground any more in battle to cover Trump,” Nov. 8)?

Please don't try to tell us that virtually every face we have seen anchoring, reporting and reading the news on NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, MSNBC, and their local affiliates, as well as virtually everyone writing editorials, or reporting for the New York Times, The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and The Baltimore Sun for as long as we can remember votes for Democrats, and please don't try to tell us that that hasn't shaded their reporting.

It has not been until fairly recent times that conservatives have had any significant response in talk radio, Fox News and The Washington Times, but collectively we are still far outnumbered. So while President Donald Trump's characterizations and treatment of the mainstream media may well be over the top, many on the right love seeing them poked in the eye, and find it well deserved.

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

