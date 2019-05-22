A modest proposal: Get rid of abortion laws

The op-ed “Extreme abortion laws don't value women's lives” (May 21) was an excellent example of advanced progressive thinking.

In the quest to make abortion available to benefit all women who wish to take advantage of it, there should be a complete elimination of all abortion laws. Let the woman decide what she wants to do with her body.

If there is a physical defect to be concerned over, then abortion can solve the problem. Giving the woman the free choice to make all the decisions related to the fetus simplifies problems with babies that are the wrong gender, wrong color, too expensive, or inconvenient to have. So much more enlightened to eliminate the problem than have to spend a lifetime taking care of it.

Dan Crumpler