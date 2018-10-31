A 'sickening abdication of leadership' by Md. university regents board

What a sickening abdication of leadership by the University Board of Regents by pushing out President Wallace Loh over the failures of the University of Maryland Athletics Department (“With Loh, Durkin debacle, regents do incalculable damage to the University of Maryland,” Oct. 31). It is a sad and telling shame that the almighty dollar of college football held tight by pampered megadonor alumni is allowed to take a higher priority than the core academic mission of the university. What right-minded academic leader would now want to now take the helm of a university with a governing body like this?

Jamie Kendrick, Elkton

The writer is a former member of the Maryland Higher Education Commission.