In this election, anyone who votes for any Republican must understand that he/she is aiding and abetting Donald Trump (“Witcover: Trump rolls the dice, making the midterms all about him,” Oct. 22). He has done an excellent of remaking the once proud GOP in his own image. I cannot vote for any Republican who has not publicly repudiated Donald Trump. Where are the Profiles in Courage?

Robert W. Locke, Ruxton