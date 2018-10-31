UM should eject football coaches from the game

In 2001, Korey Stringer, a Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle, died from heat stroke just like Jordan McNair, the University of Maryland player who died in May (“Evans, Durkin to remain at University of Maryland; Loh to retire in June,” Oct. 30). Stringer’s death was front-page news across the country. The NFL’s subsequent adoption of policies to protect players against heat stroke were well known and publicized to everyone involved in professional, college, and high school football. The Korey Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut was established nearly a decade ago to provide research and education to prevent sudden death for athletes.

The University of Maryland should have fired Head Coach DJ Durkin, Athletic Director Damon Evans and any staff member present at the practice where Jordan McNair died from neglect. Instead the university seems to have given its football leaders a pass when it should have ejected them from the game.

Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.

The writer was in 2001 a part owner of Management One, the agency that represented Korey Stringer