Don't be so quick to throw out the entire UMMS board

I have been a University of Maryland Medical System board member for 10 years. I am one of those who knew nothing of, nor was I informed of, the corruption. I put in 100 hours a few years ago solving the union dispute between the University of Maryland Medical Center and SEIU. I never dreamed of asking to be compensated for that. My wife, Greta Van Susteren, gave talks at the annual retreat, and one time a few years ago was sent a check for $5,000 for her talk. We sent it back, though they did give us a bottle of wine to take home.

I write this to let you know that my behavior was the norm for the great majority of the board members.

The governor should keep some of the most experienced board members on at least to the end of the year so we can have a stable transition. We, the clean members, can impart some of our knowledge to the new members.

John Coale