Baltimore needs a way to investigate and take action against mayoral corruption

What is the process to investigate and possibly remove a mayor who is under a heavy cloud of credible evidence that she took advantage of her elected office to enrich herself? (“Baltimore City Council calls on Pugh to resign as mayor; she says she intends to return,” April 8) Mayor Catherine Pugh has temporarily stepped back from her office, because of health reasons, not because of building evidence of wrongdoing.

Our ex-officio mayor, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who has stepped into the office while Mayor Pugh recovers, says that it is not appropriate to criticize the mayor while she is sick. We all hope she gets well, but disappointing and disconnected is the most polite thought I have about Mr. Young’s assessment. He has nothing to say to the city or its citizens? I want to thank the other 14 council members for calling for the mayor to step down.

Apparently, and unbelievably, there is no process to investigate or remove a mayor unless he or she is convicted of a crime. To add insult to injury, Sheila Dixon, who was found guilty of of stealing from citizens in need of food and other basic human needs, was allowed to avoid conviction through a plea deal and therefore keep her pension. Shamelessly, she is exploring running for office again. There are no words.

How do we, as adults and community leaders, talk to our kids about ethics, about morality? I ask this honestly, not sarcastically and not ironically.

At the federal level, the Department of Justice can appoint a special prosecutor to investigate possible wrongdoing and make recommendations to Congress for action. Nothing that clear apparently exists at the city level.

I voted for Catherine Pugh. I actually trusted Catherine Pugh. I trusted the democratic process. As a citizen of Baltimore, I feel betrayed.

Mary Toth, Baltimore