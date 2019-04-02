Pugh shouldn't be able to draw her salary while on leave

Wow, what a surprise when I read on the front page that Mayor Catherine Pugh is taking a leave of absence to recover from her bout of pneumonia and that she will continue to draw her very generous salary of $185,000 per year (“Pugh should not return to office until she can put Healthy Holly questions to rest,” Apr. 1).

Are you kidding me?

First of all, it's obvious to most people that the reason she's stepping down for now is to take the heat off from her Healthy Holly book scandal. Second of all, she should not be allowed to continue receiving her salary, paid for by the taxpayers. By all standards, she's not even getting a slap on the wrist for her bad behavior.

Gail Householder, Marriottsville